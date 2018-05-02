Video: Nurses of Lata Mangeshkar Hospital stage agitation against discrimination at work

Nagpur: Nurses working in Lata Mangeshkar Hospital in Hingna staged protest on Thursday to highlight the harassment and discriminatory behaviour of the administration.

The nurses seem seating on dharna have alleged that the hospital administration has compelled them to undergo tremendous mental and financial trauma. Owing to discrimination at workplace, many nurses and other staff have been deprived of their share of appraisals, leaves etc.

Nurses have warned hospital administration to resolve the issue at earliest or the nurses will forward their complaints to Medical Council of India, Indian Nursing Council and Maharashtra Nursing Council.

