Video: NMC reduces vaccination centres to 3, but fails to provide adequate stock, people return without jab

Nagpur: Due to shortage of vaccines, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had announced to conduct vaccination camp at only three centres in city on Wednesday for people in 45-years plus age bracket. However, poor planning of the administration came to fore as chaotic scenes witnessed at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) — one of the three centres — after people were compelled to return home without getting their jab owing to shortage of vaccines at the facility.

State Government has already suspended vaccination drive for 18-44 years age group beneficiaries due to non-availability of vaccines. The three centres where Covaxin would be administered were Late Prabhakarrao Datke Mahal Diagnosis Centre, GMCH and Dr Ambedkar Hospital, said Ram Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner had informed on Tuesday.

Following which people in 45+ age group reportedly queue up at GMCH only to find “No Vaccines Available” board hanging on the gate of the hospital. Irked by such mismanagement of the administration chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site. People even tried to contact the helpline number but in vain.

