Video: Nimbus Lounge Busted in 3 AM Raid for Illegal Hookah – Operation Thunder in Action

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a decisive crackdown under Operation Thunder, Nagpur Police raided an illegal hookah parlor operating under the cover of night. The action, led by ACP Sunita Meshram, took place at 3 AM at Nimbus Lounge within the Ambazari police limits.

Despite a strict statewide ban on hookah parlors in Maharashtra, the establishment was found secretly serving hookah to young patrons. Authorities reported that the lounge was locked from the inside, an apparent attempt to evade detection.

Gold Rate 06 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,000/- Gold 22 KT 91,100/- Silver/Kg 1,06,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the owner of the lounge, and further investigations are underway.

This action sends a strong message to violators. The Nagpur Police reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing the ban and safeguarding the youth, stating that illegal hookah operations will be dealt with firmly and without exception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagpur Today News (@nagpur_today)

Advertisement

Advertisement