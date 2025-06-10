Drunk Youth Tries to Jump Into Girlfriend’s Funeral Pyre in Kanhan

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a heart-wrenching and shocking incident, a 27-year-old man attempted to jump into his girlfriend’s funeral pyre at Shanti Ghat on the banks of the Kanhan River on Monday evening. The youth, identified as Anurag Rajendra Meshram, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Anurag, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Parseoni town, was in a relationship with a girl from the same locality. On Sunday around 7 PM, Girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom. Her younger sister found her and informed the family. She was rushed to a private hospital in Kamptee, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Following a police complaint by her father, Nitin Khobragade, a case was registered at Kanhan Police Station. After the postmortem at Kamptee Upazila Hospital, the body was handed over to the family on Monday for the final rites.

At around 4 PM, during the cremation at Shanti Ghat, Anurag arrived intoxicated. As the funeral pyre was lit, he suddenly ran toward it, shouting loudly and attempting to jump into the flames. However, some relatives and bystanders stopped him and allegedly beat him up. He was left unconscious at the spot.

Anurag’s father and brother—Rajendra and Pawan Meshram—were called to the site and took him to a private hospital in Kamptee. He remains in critical condition in the ICU.

After the incident, ACP Vishal Kshirsagar and Senior PI Mahesh Andhale of New Kamptee Police visited both the hospital and the cremation ground. Police have stated that a full investigation will be conducted.

Senior PI Mahesh Andhale said, “We are waiting for Anurag Meshram to regain consciousness to record his statement. Action will be taken accordingly.”

Anurag’s family has accused mourners of physically assaulting him and demanded police action against those responsible. Police are awaiting his statement to take further legal steps.

