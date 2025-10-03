Video: Nagpur’s Zero Mile Park Demolished for Rs 150 Crore Underpass Project

Nagpur: In a move that has left citizens fuming, bulldozers have begun dismantling the Zero Mile Freedom Park — a project that cost nearly Rs 6 crore just four years ago — to make way for a new Rs 150 crore underpass between Lohapul and Maharajbagh, covering barely a kilometre.

The demolition has triggered outrage over the repeated waste of public funds. “If crores can vanish in four years, what assurance do we have that this new project will last?” asked a resident near Sitabuldi.

Concerns Over Flooding & Planning

Nagpurites point out that most existing underpasses in the city — including Airport, Narendra Nagar, and Ajni — turn into waterlogged traps during the monsoon. “We are repeating mistakes without fixing the basics,” complained a commuter who uses these routes daily.

Adding to the controversy are reports that the project began without NOC, environmental clearance, or any scientific feasibility study. Citizens argue that the absence of due diligence raises doubts about both safety and sustainability.

Legal Battle & Unanswered Questions

A group of vigilant citizens has already filed a PIL in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, questioning the demolition of a taxpayer-funded park and demanding a stay. However, despite the legal challenge, demolition work has already started.

Meanwhile, many contractors from earlier infrastructure works are still awaiting payments, making the sudden push for this expensive project all the more suspicious.

The Larger Question

“This is not just about one underpass, it’s about governance and accountability,” said an activist. “We cannot afford a cycle of building and bulldozing every few years — the public pays the price in wasted money, traffic chaos, and environmental damage.”

For now, the people of Nagpur are left watching yet another mega project unfold, wondering whether the lessons of past mistakes will ever be learned.

… Radhika Gupta