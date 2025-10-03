NCRB Report: Maharashtra Records Decline in Offences Against State, But Environmental Crimes Surge in 2023

Left-wing extremism cases include 5 murders and 6 attempted murders by Naxalites in 2023

Nagpur: Maharashtra recorded a decline in cases categorised as ‘offences against the State’ in 2023, but witnessed a dramatic surge in environmental crimes, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The State registered 169 offences against the State in 2023, down from 174 in 2022 and 218 in 2021, ranking seventh nationally. These include sedition, unlawful activities, and damage to public property.

163 cases under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act

under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1 sedition case (Section 124A, now replaced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita)

(Section 124A, now replaced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) 3 cases prejudicial to national integration

prejudicial to national integration 1 case each under UAPA and the Official Secrets Act

Left-Wing Extremism in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported five murders and six attempted murders by Naxalites, along with two loot cases and four incidents of arson in 2023.

Gold Rate 1 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,08,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,45,800/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Sharp Rise in Environmental Offences

The most striking trend is the explosion in environment-related crimes. Maharashtra registered 4,854 cases in 2023, nearly double the 2,478 in 2022 and over four times the 1,094 recorded in 2021. This places the State fourth nationally, after Tamil Nadu (41,304), Kerala (8,786), and Rajasthan (7,794).

Breakdown of environmental offences in Maharashtra:

17 cases under the Forest & Forest Conservation Acts

under the Forest & Forest Conservation Acts 27 cases under the Wildlife Protection Act

under the Wildlife Protection Act 257 cases under the Environmental Protection Act

under the Environmental Protection Act 14 cases under Air & Water Pollution laws

under Air & Water Pollution laws 4,539 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA)

Enforcement Strong, But Concerns Grow

Notably, chargesheets were filed in 99.7% of these cases, reflecting active enforcement. However, the sharp increase highlights mounting challenges in ecological governance, pollution control, and lifestyle-driven offences.

While Maharashtra has improved in curbing anti-State offences, the ballooning environmental crimes paint a worrying picture for the State’s sustainability and law enforcement priorities.