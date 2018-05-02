Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 8th, 2020

    Video: Nagpurians clap, salute as Zone II Police conduct route march

    Nagpur: As a mark of respect and appreciation public clapped, saluted,cheered and showered flowers and petals on the marching contingent. The route march was conducted under the command of DCP Zone II Vinita S, along with ACP Vilas Sonawane, Sr PI Jagvendra Rajput ,6 officers ,70 police men and women including RCP, striking force of Zone II and Home guards under the Ramdaspeth area of Buldi police station.

    The officers also visited Ramdaspeth Gurudwara and offered Sewa along with the Sangat to pack food for the needy. The gurudwara sangat too welcomed and showered the contingent with flowers.

    The DCP Zone II thanked the people for supporting the police and requested them to follow the lockdown rules strictly. The bond of police and public is strengthening day by day which is a very pleasant and positive sign.

    Happening Nagpur
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरातील परिस्थितीला गांभीर्याने घ्या; घरीच राहा
    नागपुरातील परिस्थितीला गांभीर्याने घ्या; घरीच राहा
    भाजपाची वानामतितिल कोरोना संशयित तबलकिंना बिडगावला हलवायची मागणी निरर्थक
    भाजपाची वानामतितिल कोरोना संशयित तबलकिंना बिडगावला हलवायची मागणी निरर्थक
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: संकटमोचक कृपा करो , कष्ट हरो..
    गोंदिया: संकटमोचक कृपा करो , कष्ट हरो..
    गोंदिया में मोबाइल सैनिटाइजर वैन शुरू
    गोंदिया में मोबाइल सैनिटाइजर वैन शुरू
    Trending News
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Featured News
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुरातील परिस्थितीला गांभीर्याने घ्या; घरीच राहा
    नागपुरातील परिस्थितीला गांभीर्याने घ्या; घरीच राहा
    Video: Nagpurians clap, salute as Zone II Police conduct route march
    Video: Nagpurians clap, salute as Zone II Police conduct route march
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Tiger Attack : Girl killed in Khamba Pench buffer
    Tiger Attack : Girl killed in Khamba Pench buffer
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Fire at ink factory in MIDC Hingna, material worth crores gutted
    Fire at ink factory in MIDC Hingna, material worth crores gutted
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क व पोलीस विभागाची तिलनगी पारधी वस्ती येथील हातभट्टी दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी संयुक्त छापे
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क व पोलीस विभागाची तिलनगी पारधी वस्ती येथील हातभट्टी दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी संयुक्त छापे
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145