Video: Nagpurians clap, salute as Zone II Police conduct route march

Nagpur: As a mark of respect and appreciation public clapped, saluted,cheered and showered flowers and petals on the marching contingent. The route march was conducted under the command of DCP Zone II Vinita S, along with ACP Vilas Sonawane, Sr PI Jagvendra Rajput ,6 officers ,70 police men and women including RCP, striking force of Zone II and Home guards under the Ramdaspeth area of Buldi police station.

The officers also visited Ramdaspeth Gurudwara and offered Sewa along with the Sangat to pack food for the needy. The gurudwara sangat too welcomed and showered the contingent with flowers.

The DCP Zone II thanked the people for supporting the police and requested them to follow the lockdown rules strictly. The bond of police and public is strengthening day by day which is a very pleasant and positive sign.