    Published On : Fri, Mar 19th, 2021

    Video: Nagpur Police use drone surveillance to monitor, study lockdown enforcement

    Nagpur: To enforce lockdown norms and monitor restrictions the city police have started using drones for real-time surveillance, besides to conduct a thoroughly study regarding the lockdowns, across the city amid novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) surges.

    The Zone 3 Police, of Nagpur Police on Wednesday conducted a study using a drone in the localities surrounding Shanti Nagar on Wednesday to guage the impact of enforcement of extended restrictions.

    The study — conducted between Mudaliar Chowk to Universal Pharmacy Chowk — has underlined the fact that places like markets, where crowding takes place, has been dropped significantly between 12 noon and 5pm as compared to other days when restrictions were not in place.

    The drones are being used to prevent crowding in public places. The drones can continuously make announcements so that people would understand the importance of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    “Results of the surveillance and the study conducted by the Zone 3 cops have shown positive results and more such studies will be conducted in coming days,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani.

