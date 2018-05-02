Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Mar 19th, 2021

    Space Technology Incubation Centres opened at NIT Nagpur

    Nagpur: Three Space Technology Incubation Centres (S-TIC) were inaugurated at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Nagpur, Bhopal, and Rourkela by the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan.

    ISRO signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding with Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur (for the Western region), Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal (for Central region), and National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (for Eastern region).

    In an online programme on this occasion on Thursday, Sivan, also Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS), encouraged the students to explore their entrepreneurship skills in the space domain.

    The S-TIC concept is conceived with one selected major academic institute taking the lead role in a particular region and providing opportunities for final year graduate, postgraduate, and research scholars as “future budding entrepreneurs,” Sivan was quoted as saying in an ISRO statement.

    Projects of practical relevance linked to the ongoing or future missions of ISRO will be made available to the students at STIC, and their research outcome will be translated into a Proof-of-Concept or prototype through industries within their region, the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said.

