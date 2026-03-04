Video: Nagpur Police Crack Down on Stunt Riding; Youth Detained

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an effort to curb rising incidents of stunt riding and reckless driving in the city, Nagpur Police have intensified their enforcement drive. During routine patrolling within the jurisdiction of Wathoda Police Station, the Nagpur Police Unit 5 team spotted a युवक performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle and driving rashly on a public road.

Police immediately pursued the rider and successfully apprehended him after a brief chase.

Following the action, the युवक was brought to the checkpoint near the Swaminarayan Temple area. For further legal proceedings, he was handed over to officials of the Pardi Traffic Department.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Singh Vikram Singh (20), a resident of Lal Godown, Jaripatka. Police have initiated the process of registering a case against him for violating traffic regulations and endangering public safety.

Authorities stated that special security arrangements have been deployed across the city in view of the upcoming Holi festival. Nagpur Police Unit 5 has warned that strict action will continue against stunt riding, rash driving, and drunk driving.

Citizens have been urged to follow traffic rules and prioritize road safety to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

