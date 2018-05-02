Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video : Nagpur Mayor takes on NMC Chief over ‘letter’

    Nagpur : In an ongoing war of words between Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi and NMC Chief Tukaram Mundhe, the former has levelled up another round of contention against the latter.

    On Monday, Joshi filed a police complaint seeking registration of a criminal offence against Mundhe for allegedly commiting irregularities and abusing his post. Now the Mayor Sandip Joshi has bombarded Mundhe explanation’s with some hard hitting questions.

    In the said video Mundhe is seen showing some document to some selected media reporters while Joshi alleged that he never gave them to read. In the video Sandip Joshi is seen posing few questions before Mundhe.

    Watch video here…

