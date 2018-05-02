High court quashes order of Externment

Nagpur- Justice ZA Haq and Justice NB Suryawanshi while taking up urgent matters have quashed the order of Externment passed Superintendent of police, wardha externing Rajendra Jindre from wardha district for a period of 4 months.

Rajendra Jindre and 9 other persons including Anil Khandare, Padmakar Dukre and Rajesh Mujbaile

received common show cause notices under sec 59 of Bombay Police Act dated 4-03-2020 issued by Superintendent of police Wardha nd by aforesaid notice Umesh and 9 others were called upon in accordance with the provisions of the show cause as to why order of externment should not be passed under section 55 of Bombay Police Act and why they should not be externed from Wardha District for a period of 2 years.

Superintendent of police wardha by dated 20-03-2020,considered the record and passed an order whereby directingthat the Umesh and 6 others is externed from Wardha District for a period of 4 months under the provisions of Section 55 of the said Act.

It was submitted that, while externing Rajendra cases under Gambling act have been taken into consideration which cannot form basis of Externment order. It was further submitted that selective action has been taken against petitioner and 6 others while 3 members of the alleged that have been let off and which amounts discrimination.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Rajendra Jindre.