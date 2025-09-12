Video Nagpur: Judge’s Car Catches Fire in Court Premises, Major Accident Averted

Nagpur: Panic gripped the Nagpur District Sessions Court premises on Friday evening when a judge’s car suddenly caught fire. Quick action by fire officials prevented a major accident.

The incident unfolded when smoke was first spotted rising from the parked vehicle, which soon turned into flames. Police constable Sunil Tiwari immediately alerted the fire department. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control before it could spread to other vehicles.

Thanks to the prompt response of the firefighters, nearby cars and property were saved from damage. At the time of the incident, several lawyers and court staff were present, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Police and fire officials have launched a joint investigation into the matter. The incident has once again raised concerns about security arrangements inside the court premises.