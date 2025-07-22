Video: Nagpur Installs Speed Cameras on Ring Road

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur has taken a significant step toward smarter and safer roads with the installation of AI-powered speed sensing cameras on the Omkar Nagar Square to Manewada Square stretch. This pilot marks the beginning of the ambitious ₹197 crore Integrated Intelligent Traffic Management System (IITMS) project — a joint initiative by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Keltron.

As part of Phase 1 of the IITMS rollout, smart traffic systems have already been integrated at 10 major traffic junctions across the city. The first full deployment of speed radar units has now gone live on the Ring Road corridor between Omkar Nagar and Manewada Square — a route known for heavy traffic and frequent speeding violations.

These state-of-the-art units feature:

Radar sensors

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras

High-intensity strobe flashes

This advanced setup allows for:

Real-time detection of over-speeding vehicles

Clear capture of license plate numbers — even at night

Instant transmission of violation data to the central traffic command centre

Authorities say this intelligent enforcement system is expected to drastically reduce accidents, improve road discipline, and ensure safer commutes across Nagpur.

Encouraged by the success of the pilot project, the NMC plans to install these systems across 32 high-risk roads throughout the city in the coming months.