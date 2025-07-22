‘Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Nagpur inducts its 7th Batch of BBA Programme ‘

Advertisement



Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Nagpur recently inducted its 7th Batch in the BBA Honors/ Honors with Research Programme. SCMS, Nagpur offers a 4 year BBA programme which is in accordance with NEP 2020. Students from all parts of the country and few neighbouring nations got selected after a rigorous selection procedure which includes entrance exam and interviews.

The event, brought together industry leaders, students and parents creating a platform for insightful discussions and knowledge sharing. Shri Amit Kumar Bhargava, Founder, ProCURE HR was the Chief Guest at the event. He guided students to leverage AI tools and not be dependent on it. Leveraging AI allows professionals to work smarter—automating routine tasks and focusing on creativity, strategy, and decision-making.

Shri Amitabh Sinha, Founder and Managing Director, Metlok Private Limited was the Guest of Honor who stressed that in today’s competitive world, employability means being job-ready with a blend of technical expertise, communication skills, and a growth mind-set. Employers look for candidates who can solve problems, work in teams, and continuously learn—skills that define true employability.

The Director of SCMS, Nagpur, Dr Sameer Pingle gave an overview of what to expect in their 4-year journey and also answered the questions of the parents. Various sessions covering a range of topics, like innovation, spiritual intelligence, emotional wellbeing, sports, industry expectations, emerging trends, technological advancements, and a field visit to IIM Nagpur are going to happen during the 6 days’ induction programme.

The successful execution of the BBA Induction Programme was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Faculty Coordinators- Dr Sarika Keswani, Prof. Richa Singh, and Administrative Staff- Mr Ankit Namdev, Ms Akshata Kahu, Ms Priya Mishra and Mr Shreyas Khare. Dr. Sameer Pingle, Director, SCMS, Nagpur was the guiding force behind the event.