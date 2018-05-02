Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020

Nagpur: As the people across the globe are set to accord grand welcome to the new year 2020, back in Nagpur our own Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay is busy reviewing the significant actions undertaken by Nagpur Police.

From scaling top position in MPDA action to registering significant drop in crime rate through concrete action against series of organised crime, Nagpur Police appear to have nailed it right with high degree of efforts in the line of their duty, under the leadership of the Top Cop.

In a candid interview with Nagpur Today, CP Upadhyay looked into various aspects of policing while trying to bring out an altogether new perception towards police action in the ensuing New Year.

The police chief also extended his New Year wishes to all the Nagpurians.