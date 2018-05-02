Ayodhya Controversial remark case: Adv Mukul Phadke arrested

Nagpur : Advocate Mukul Phadke was arrested and Produced in JMFC 7 at Nagpur. Court had remanded him in PCR till 26.12.2019

Earlier Anticipatory Bail application filed by Advocate Mukul Phadake was rejected by DJ 11 Patil Sahab’s Court on 17.12. 2019

The accused has made in number of posts to provoke communities for which Sadar Police Station Nagpur had registered an offence under section 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 504, 505(2) of Indian Penal Code and section 67 of Information Technology Act. Today the Accused, Advocate Mukul Phadke is came to be arrested and produced before the magistrate court.