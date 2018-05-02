Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 24th, 2019

Ayodhya Controversial remark case: Adv Mukul Phadke arrested

Nagpur : Advocate Mukul Phadke was arrested and Produced in JMFC 7 at Nagpur. Court had remanded him in PCR till 26.12.2019

Earlier Anticipatory Bail application filed by Advocate Mukul Phadake was rejected by DJ 11 Patil Sahab’s Court on 17.12. 2019

The accused has made in number of posts to provoke communities for which Sadar Police Station Nagpur had registered an offence under section 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 504, 505(2) of Indian Penal Code and section 67 of Information Technology Act. Today the Accused, Advocate Mukul Phadke is came to be arrested and produced before the magistrate court.

Happening Nagpur
In pictures: Christmas Eve 2019 Nagpur
In pictures: Christmas Eve 2019 Nagpur
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Nagpur Crime News
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Ayodhya Controversial remark case: Adv Mukul Phadke arrested
Ayodhya Controversial remark case: Adv Mukul Phadke arrested
Maharashtra News
स्थायी समिती सभापती व जलप्रदाय समिती सभापतींनी केली ‘खाऊ गल्ली’च्या कामाची पाहणी
स्थायी समिती सभापती व जलप्रदाय समिती सभापतींनी केली ‘खाऊ गल्ली’च्या कामाची पाहणी
पक्ष्यांच्या प्रजातींचे वास्तव्य पक्षी निरीक्षकांना 55 स्थलांतरित पक्ष्यांचे आकर्षण
पक्ष्यांच्या प्रजातींचे वास्तव्य पक्षी निरीक्षकांना 55 स्थलांतरित पक्ष्यांचे आकर्षण
Hindi News
मनपा का रिवाइज बजट की उल्टी गिनती शुरू
मनपा का रिवाइज बजट की उल्टी गिनती शुरू
मनपा में विकास अभियंता पद का महत्व नहीं
मनपा में विकास अभियंता पद का महत्व नहीं
Trending News
Beware before you booze this 31st night! Get license first, says Excise Dept
Beware before you booze this 31st night! Get license first, says Excise Dept
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Featured News
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Trending In Nagpur
स्थायी समिती सभापती व जलप्रदाय समिती सभापतींनी केली ‘खाऊ गल्ली’च्या कामाची पाहणी
स्थायी समिती सभापती व जलप्रदाय समिती सभापतींनी केली ‘खाऊ गल्ली’च्या कामाची पाहणी
पक्ष्यांच्या प्रजातींचे वास्तव्य पक्षी निरीक्षकांना 55 स्थलांतरित पक्ष्यांचे आकर्षण
पक्ष्यांच्या प्रजातींचे वास्तव्य पक्षी निरीक्षकांना 55 स्थलांतरित पक्ष्यांचे आकर्षण
जरीपटका पेंच ४ गळती दुरुस्ती व भांडेवाडी जलकुंभ स्वच्छता २६ डिसेंबर रोजी
जरीपटका पेंच ४ गळती दुरुस्ती व भांडेवाडी जलकुंभ स्वच्छता २६ डिसेंबर रोजी
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Ayodhya Controversial remark case: Adv Mukul Phadke arrested
Ayodhya Controversial remark case: Adv Mukul Phadke arrested
Special Court Acquits Nanak Waswani, Superintendent Engineer, NIT Of Graft Charges
Special Court Acquits Nanak Waswani, Superintendent Engineer, NIT Of Graft Charges
Beware before you booze this 31st night! Get license first, says Excise Dept
Beware before you booze this 31st night! Get license first, says Excise Dept
मनपा का रिवाइज बजट की उल्टी गिनती शुरू
मनपा का रिवाइज बजट की उल्टी गिनती शुरू
CIL-Bags Public Sector of India’ Award
CIL-Bags Public Sector of India’ Award
मनपा में विकास अभियंता पद का महत्व नहीं
मनपा में विकास अभियंता पद का महत्व नहीं
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145