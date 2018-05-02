Video: Nagpur Cops lend a helping hand to 70 years old Women

Nagpur: Led DCP Lohit Matani ( Zone 3 ) today on June 18 while doing foot patrolling in Shantinagar area we found one woman namely Narmada Baban Bawankule. She is 70 years old and lives alone. Her husband has absconded and all children have passed away.

Cops saw that her house ceiling has been damaged due to heavy rains and she is unable to live in her house because of seepage of rain water and decided to help her by laying a waterproof rain sheet over her dilapidated house.