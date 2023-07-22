Video: Online Gaming Scam: Businessman Cheated of INR 58 Crores; Suspect’s Residence Raided, Massive Amount Seized

Nagpur: In a shocking incident reported by Gondia Crime, an online gaming app has been allegedly used to dupe a wealthy businessman of a staggering INR 58 crores. Nagpur Police, investigating the case, has managed to recover approximately INR 10 crores from the suspect. The seized amount was found at the suspect’s residence, identified as Anant, also known as Somatu Jain, who is currently on the run.

The suspect and the victim had a friendly relationship, which took a deceptive turn over the past two years when the suspect reportedly manipulated the businessman through the online gaming platform, leading to the massive financial fraud. The police received a complaint from Nagpur, and upon investigation, they uncovered the suspect’s involvement and carried out a search operation at his residence. As a result, a significant sum of money was recovered.

The ongoing counting of the money has begun, and preliminary estimates suggest that approximately INR 10 crores have been counted so far. Additionally, four kilograms of gold have also been found at the suspect’s home.

As the investigation progresses, more details about the case are expected to surface. The Nagpur police are determined to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with online gaming and highlights the importance of staying cautious and vigilant while engaging in such activities.”

