Video: Nagpur Congress units stage protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Nagpur: A day after violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri left four formers dead, the units of Indian National Congress in the Second Capital of the State staged protest across the city on Monday.

Led by Congress leader Girish Pandav, South Nagpur Block Congress in association with Women Congress Committee, Youth Congress and NSUI held a protest at Sakkardara Chowk. The Congress workers raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party led Central and Uttar Pradesh government.

It is pertinent to mention that four farmers among eight persons were killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.

Following the series of protest a case of murder was registered against Minister’s son on Monday. This morning, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of four farmers killed in the violence.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who was also detained earlier in the day during a protest outside his house, today slammed the BJP over the violence.