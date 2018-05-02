Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM

Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur: Manoj Bali, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel asserted how infrastructure in the Second Capital of the State paved the way for comfortable hospitality business in the city. In an exclusive interview with Nagpur Today, Bali said that Nagpurians, who tend to provide ideal surrounding with warm heart to every outsider, also played a key role and created perfect atmosphere for blossoming of hospitality business in city.

Bali also discussed the ‘talk of the town’ — “New Year Eve at Grand Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel” and invited Nagpurians to enjoy unlimited dinner buffet with unlimited premium beverages coupled with live performance and VDJ.”

