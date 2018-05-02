Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Dec 30th, 2019

Nagpur police set to guard Orange City on New Year’s Eve

Nagpur: Come end of the year and the revelers are often found on the wrong side of the law. To ensure their safety on the road, Nagpur Police have issued advisory to follow the traffic norms.

To ensure the smooth flow of the traffic, safety of revelers and to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of the New Year’s Eve, the city Traffic Police department led by DCP Chinmay Pandit has assembled special squad coupled with modern tech including Speed Gun Vehicles, Breath Analyzers, GPR Connectivity etc.

The Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay, himself, has also issued directives to the in-charges of all the 10 traffic zones to continue action against drunken driving.

Several check-points have been established under Sonegon, MIDC, Sitabuldi, Sadar, Cotton Market, Lakadganj, Ajni, Sakkardara, Indora and Kamptee Traffic Zones.

