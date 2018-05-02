Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

Video: Nadda enjoys Deendayal Thali at GMCH during his Nagpur visit

Nagpur: The National Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prasad Nadda, who arrived on his first visit to Nagpur for various programmes on Wednesday, enjoyed Deendayal Thali, a project being run by BJP General Secretary Sandip Joshi at in the premises of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Deendayal Thali scheme was first started at Gorakshan Sabha on the initiative of Sandip Joshi who is also Ruling Party Leader in Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The scheme was launched at GMCH in December 2017. Under the scheme, meals are being provided to patients and their relatives coming from far flung areas for just Rs 10.

After arriving in city, the BJP National Working President, first visited went to Deekshabhoomi. Deekshabhoomi, Nadda then straightaway went to GMCH to have a personal look of Deendayal Thali scheme. As Sandip Joshi apprised Nadda about the details of the scheme, the top BJP leader himself enjoyed meals at makeshift table. He appreciated Joshi for the initiative of providing meals to patients and relatives for just Rs 10.

