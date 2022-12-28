Video: MVA members stage “Orange Protest” at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur

Nagpur: The members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday staged another unique protest against the policies of the Maharashtra Government. They staged a protest by squatting on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur on the issue of Nagpur’s oranges.

The MVA members shouted slogans “Nagpur Chi Santri” and “Dil Mange More” to draw the attention of Shinde Government towards low prices for the famous Nagpur’s oranges and the loss being suffered by farmers. A video of this one more unique protest has gone viral.

On Tuesday also, the ongoing Winter Session of State Legislature in Nagpur had witnessed MLAs of Opposition parties holding a protest in a unique style by singing traditional folk songs and dancing on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan complex against State Government policies and alleged corruption charges against Ministers.

