Tourist bus meets with mishap at Gorewada Zoo

Nagpur: Question marks are being raised over safety and security of wild animals at Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo. Recently, an accident involving a tourist bus took place in the Zoo. The incident occurred in the tiger cage area and the safety of the tourists and wild animals has also been questioned due to the broken glass of the bus. Moreover, since the accident, the tourist bus worth lakhs of rupees is standing in the area

It happened that just last week, there were three tourist vehicles in a row in the tiger cage area. As soon as one of the vehicles applied the brake, the vehicles collided with each other and the glass of one of the vehicles got smashed. The incident was ‘minor’ and a tourist in the vehicle sustained some injuries. However, if the glass of the vehicle had fallen in the cage area, it could have posed danger to the tiger.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities chose to not comment on the incident. In the year 2017-18, a tourist bus worth Rs 25 lakh was purchased for Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo. However, the vehicle has been standing in the zoo premises since then. This vehicle worth lakhs of rupees has become a ‘selfie point’ for tourists.

