Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony

Nagpur: In these tough times when the covid-19 outbreak has triggered a wave of panic and distress among the communities, it has also fueled a degree of hatred between the individuals observing different religious beliefs. But there are few examples out there, underlining the message, loud and clear, that hatred between two communities is certainly not going to kill coronavirus.

We have come across one such story doing the rounds on social media, in which a Muslim man from Nagpur is seen reciting Hanuman chalisa with the same level of devotion as any Hindu community person would do.

On his Facebook page Danish Ahmed aka Mj Denny posted a video of him reciting verses of Hanuman Chalisa with same dedication as he would show while chanting the teachings of Quran.

Seeing him soaked into the beauty of Hanuman Chalisa, compliments poured in from various quarters.

While Danish recited it with elan, we are sure his command over words will not cease to charm you as well.

