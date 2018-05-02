Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony

    Nagpur: In these tough times when the covid-19 outbreak has triggered a wave of panic and distress among the communities, it has also fueled a degree of hatred between the individuals observing different religious beliefs. But there are few examples out there, underlining the message, loud and clear, that hatred between two communities is certainly not going to kill coronavirus.

    As a responsible media Nagpur Today has always been privy to such human stories that inspire larger communities to delve deeper into humanity to ensure that come whatever may, let the peace prevail.

    We have come across one such story doing the rounds on social media, in which a Muslim man from Nagpur is seen reciting Hanuman chalisa with the same level of devotion as any Hindu community person would do.

    On his Facebook page Danish Ahmed aka Mj Denny posted a video of him reciting verses of Hanuman Chalisa with same dedication as he would show while chanting the teachings of Quran.

    Seeing him soaked into the beauty of Hanuman Chalisa, compliments poured in from various quarters.

    While Danish recited it with elan, we are sure his command over words will not cease to charm you as well.

    Check out for yourself

