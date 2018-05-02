Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 30th, 2020
    Rlys running ‘Corona Express’: Mamata

    In the name of Shramik Express, the railways is running “Corona Express”, said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday while alleging that social distancing is not being maintained in special trains transporting migrant workers and other people to their homes.

    “Law is equal for all but why all trains are running in full capacity? Why the railways is not maintaining social distancing? Passengers are not being served water and food in the trains,” Banerjee said.

    “In the name of Shramik Express, Indian Railways is running ‘Corona Express’. Why extra trains are not being run. I was Railway Minister once. I had increased coaches, but why it cannot be done now? The railways are bringing people from hotspot areas in huge numbers,” she said.

    The chief minister said that a decision has been taken to increase the state government’s workforce capacity from 50 per cent to 70 per cent.

    “With multiple crises in the state, we have decided to increase the state government’s workforce capacity from 50 per cent to 70 per cent. Continuation of restoration work is one of the top priorities and workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted,” Banerjee said.

    “In the private sector, I urge all to stay safe, work indoors as much as possible and to the best of their abilities. Prerogative lies with the respective managements of private entities to decide on workforce capacity and act accordingly,” she added.

