Video: Modi New Rashtrapita: Padole, Thakur, others slam Amruta Fadnavis

Nagpur: Following Amruta Fadnavis’ controversial remark calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the new Rashtrapita (Father of the Nation), BJP faced uproar by MVA leaders at Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan here, on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Padole, Congress Leader Yashomati Thakur and other leaders slammed Amruta, wife of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

Advertisement

Notably, Amruta had called the Prime Minister as the new Rashtrapita. She had stated that Mahatma Gandhi was the Father of the Nation at that time!

During an interview on stage at an event organised by a writers’ association in Nagpur this week, she was asked what Mahatma Gandhi would be as she called PM Modi “Rashtrapita”.

“Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation and Modi-ji is the Father of New India. There are two Fathers of the Nation — one from this era, one from that era,” she said, speaking in Marathi,

This is not the first time she’s used the analogy for Narendra Modi.

In a message for the PM in 2019, she had tweeted: “Wishing the Father of our Country Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday — who inspires us to work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement