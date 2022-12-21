CCTV should be in schools & restriction in cafeteria area: Danve

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in State Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Wednesday demanded that CCTV cameras should be installed in schools in a phased manner and restrictions should be placed on cafeterias located in school college premises to curb misbehavior in schools.Raising question in house of council he said that ,Self-defence lessons for minor girls and installation of CCTVs in schools, has the government taken any measures in this regard.

Also, types of sexual crimes are coming to the fore at the hands of minor children, so it is necessary to create public awareness about sex education in school education and the government should do something about it,he further said .Mr Danve brought to the attention of the House the incident of girls in cafeterias in college premises in districts like Akola, Beed and demanded strict restrictions on the same.

On this, the Home Minister assured that instructions will be given to force installation of CCTV in unaided schools and help will be provided if possible.It was also informed that lessons of good touch and bad touch are being given to minor girls by the police sisters regarding sex education.Also a committee of two secretaries will be formed regarding restrictions on cafeterias in college premises and installation of CCTV in schools.

