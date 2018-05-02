Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: Miscreants break into godown, steal cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh in Hudkeshwar

    Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have rounded up three burglars allegedly for breaking into a godown located in Pawar Nagar and decamped with cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The cops have nabbed accused identified as Saurabh Sunilkumar Gupta, a resident of Flat No. 28, Pawar Nagar, Hudkeshwar road
    Rajesh Ramlaal Sahu (28), Flat no. 2, Shyam Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Sanjay Ramlaal Sahu (28), flat no. 2, Shyam Nagar, Hudkeshwar and claimed to have solved the crime.

    According to police sources, complainant Altaf Haji Ahmad Altafa (35), a resident of Itwari area owns a private business and also had secured a dealership of ITC in the region. Ahmad had godown locked under Hudkeshwar police. He had visited the godwon on February 1, and found all the goods including the consignment of ITC collectively of Rs 30 lakh. However, when he came back on February 3, he found the consignment missing. On checking he found three men breaking into the godwon and fled with the goods with the help of a truck. Following the incident, Ahmad alerted Hudkeshwar police.

    Cops subsequently, started the probe using the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused.

