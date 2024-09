Nagpur: The 70th Shankaracharya of Kanchi, Shri Sankavijayendra Saraswati Swami, recently arrived in Nagpur. During his visit to the Second Capital of the State, Nagpur Today conducted an interview with the divine personality. Shankaracharya shared his message for attaining peace in life, emphasizing aspects ranging from cleanliness, which is considered godliness, to imparting deep insights into life, specifically targeting the youth.

Watch the Video Here: