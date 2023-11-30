Nagpur Wine and Food Festival 2023 Set to Enthrall Enthusiasts in Its Tenth Year

Advertisement

Nagpur: Wine aficionados and food enthusiasts are eagerly marking their calendars for the much-anticipated Nagpur Wine and Food Festival 2023, slated to unfold on the 2nd of December evening and the 3rd of December day. Organized under the esteemed banner of the Nagpur Agro Development Association, this annual gala is orchestrated by the NAGPUR WINE CLUB, the largest of its kind in Maharashtra, and is gearing up to celebrate its tenth consecutive year.

With a grandeur that promises to surpass previous editions, the festival is set to welcome participants from at least 12 renowned wineries hailing from various corners of Maharashtra. Notably, three more wineries are on a waitlist, and should they find accommodation, the participant count may escalate to an impressive 15. The esteemed wineries gracing the event include the likes of SULA, GROVER ZAMPA, FRATELLI, RESERVA WINERY, FRUZANTE, VIRGIN HILLS, GOOD DROP WINE CELLARS, VINELAND WINERY, MOONSHINE WINERY, SAFALYA ALCOBEV, and the pioneering CHATEAU INDAGE.

To complement the diverse array of wines, seven food stalls will be serving delectable snacks, creating the perfect pairing for the exquisite wines on display. The festival’s entry fee is set at Rs 750 per day, with a special offer of Rs 1300 for couples or two ladies, ensuring a delightful experience for all attendees. The entry fee also includes a generous 30 ml of free wine tasting at each stall, with complimentary glasses provided.

Adding to the festival’s allure, attendees can enjoy live music from a captivating band and partake in the unique experience of grape stomping, a highlight tailored especially for the ladies. The festival details were unveiled during a Press Conference held on the 30th of November by key figures from the Wine CLUB, including Sharad Phadnis, Sudhir Kunte, and Deepak Khanuja.

As the countdown begins, the Nagpur Wine and Food Festival 2023 promises to be a feast for the senses, blending the finest wines, gourmet delights, and entertainment in a celebration that captures the spirit of Maharashtra’s vibrant wine culture. Save the dates for an unforgettable experience!