Video: Man killed near Buddha Vihar in Yashodhara Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: A shocking incident of murder took place near the Vishwadeep Buddha Vihar, located within the jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, in the early hours of Thursday. The victim has been identified as Bharat Ukey, and the primary suspect, Banti Gatkare, remains absconding. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to the available information, the gruesome incident unfolded during the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. As soon as the authorities were alerted about the incident, the police promptly responded and reached the crime scene.

The motive behind the murder remains shrouded in uncertainty as investigators work diligently to uncover the truth. Preliminary findings indicate that the circumstances leading to this heinous act are yet to be determined. The police have taken immediate steps to preserve the crime scene and gather crucial evidence for the case.

To ascertain the cause of death and gather critical forensic evidence, the body of Bharat Ukey has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a murder case and are conducting further investigations.

