Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested

Nagpur: A 42-year-old man was arrested by Yashodhara Nagar Police allegedly for beating a female petrol pump employee at Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Yadav Nagar on Sunday morning.

The name of the accused was given as Mohammad Akaram Sheikh Rahman Qureshi, a resident of Nijamuddin Colony, behind Raja celebration, who works as a driver.

According to police sources, Qureshi approached Yadav Nagar based petrol to fill petrol in the vehicle. However, when the female employee asked for money before she could pour the petrol, Qureshi turned furious and started hurling abuses at her. He then reportedly thrashed her in full public view before doling out threat of setting the pump of fire.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Yashodhara Nagar Police have booked the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed him under arrest.