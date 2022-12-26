Video: Maha Govt must pass a strong resolution on border row : Bhaskar Jadhav

Nagpur: With the commencement of Second Week of Winter Session of State Legislature in Nagpur, the Opposition hinted to corner the Shinde-Fadnavis Government over a host of issues.

Talking to media persons outside Vidhan Bhavan complex on Monday, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said that the Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has informed that until the Maharashtra Government passes a resolution on border dispute with Karnataka, they will not allow functioning of State Assembly. “We will bring a proposal in the House asking the State Government to pass a resolution on border row protecting the rights of Marathi-speaking people living in border areas of Karnataka,” Jadhav declared.

Commenting on the demand for narco test of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Jadhav said the narco tests should be first conducted on those who demanded it.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Minister Shamburaj Desai had informed that State Government will next week bring a resolution on the border dispute with Karnataka, which will be “10 times more effective” than the one passed by the neighbouring State. The Excise Minister said the resolution will be passed by the State Legislature on Monday.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state’s interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour. The resolution which also condemned the border dispute “created” by Maharashtra and moved by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was adopted by a voice vote.

Talking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, Desai said, “The state government will bring a detailed resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, which will be 10 times more effective than the one passed by Karnataka. It will be passed in the legislature on Monday.”

Desai, who is a member of the Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Coordination Committee appointed by the state, added that the resolution to be passed on Monday will present Maharashtra’s side more effectively and will be in the interest of Marathi people.

