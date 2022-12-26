Nagpur’s Kiran Makode appointed as Maharashtra Badminton Coach

Nagpur: Kiran Makode, the Nagpur-based international badminton player and experienced senior coach has been appointed as the Team Coach of Maharashtra badminton team which will be participating in Yonex Sunrise 34th Sub-Junior National Badminton Championships for Under 15 & 17 boys & girls to be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha from Dec 26-30.

Makode, who has been instrumental in shaping careers of many upcoming players of the region, is a qualified Badminton World Federation Level 1 Coach. He is also one of the top coaches of Olympic Gold Quest. He was also coach of the Junior Indian Team that participated in Dutch and German Open events.

For this prestigious national championship, Maharashtra contingent consists of 25 players (12 boys & 13 girls). Nagpur players Pranay Gadewar, Nishika Gokhe and Ridheema Sarpate will be participating in the tournament. Siddharth Patil is manager of the team and will be assisted by Himashu Godbole. Makode has expressed special thanks to Arun Lakhani, President MBA,, Shrikant Vad, Secretary MBA, Mangesh Kashikar, Secretary NDBA , and Pranay Kumar SDM, LIC of India.

