    Published On : Sun, Jun 21st, 2020

    Video: Lockdown goes for a toss as revellers hit night party in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Showing a thumbs down to District Administration’s efforts to contain the COVID-19, a group of at least 50 revellers assembled at a La Carma food joint off Nagpur-Wardha road, near Oriental Toll Plaza at Panjri on Saturday night. The video capturing a glimpse of the party gigs dancing on DJ tunes with dazzling lights, food and beverages were also found arranged on the outskirts of the city, later took social media platforms by storm.

    What’s more shocking was that the party was hosted amid the widespread reports of partying and gathering. Even the local authorities have already issued guidelines regarding the same and even cops were on their toes, monitoring the situation acutely.

    Watch video here:

