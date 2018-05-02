Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: Kukreja rubbishes allegations of water in sanitization process, files complaint with Jaripatka Police

    Nagpur: Following the video circulated by Jaripatka based social worker exposing the alleged sloppy preventive and precautions measurements carried out by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), on Monday morning, a police complaint has been registered against the social worker Rohit Yadav, by the evening. Jaripatka police have booked Yadav for spreading false information and creating obstruction in discharge of official duty.

    Yadav, a Jaripatka based social worker had claimed to have caught a group of NMC workers who were found spraying water instead of sanitizer in the area . In the shared video, one can clearly see them spraying something, which many have confirmed is nothing but water.

    Baseless allegation for political gains: Kukreja

    Though, rubbishing the claim, corporator Virendra Kukreja said, “While country is facing one of the worst epidemic crises, some are using this severe condition to spread lies for their own political gains. Yadav not only interrupted the sanitation workers but also manhandled them. Following which we approached Jaripatka police station.”

    NMC officials told us that containers were carrying sanitizer: DCP Neelotpal

    “Following the complaint of Sanitary Inspector of Mangalwari Zone, an offence has been registered with Jaripatka police station against this social worker for spreading false information and creating obstruction in discharge of official duty” said DCP Zone V, Neelotpal and added, “Though, prima facie we have been informed by NMC officials that the plastic containers were filled with sanitizer.”

    Shubham Nagdeve

