Published On : Wed, Dec 4th, 2019

Video: Kotwali police register NC offence against Bunty Shelke for thrashing youth

Nagpur: High voltage drama erupted at Dasra Chowk in Mahal locality on Tuesday night after Congress leader and Corporator Bunty Shekle allegedly thrashed a local youth. Shekle was under influence of liquor and picked up quarrel with local youth for not actively participating in his political campaign. This wal alleged by victim Monty Nilesh Murkute. In the meantime, Kotwali police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence against the accused Bunty Shelke.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, victim Monty (27) said, “Finished with the dinner, our group was engaged in our routine conversation when accused Bunty along with his accomplices came in the area around 11.30pm. Bunty then engaged with an argument with our group saying that we didn’t support him during elections and also not actively participated in his campaign. However, when I tried to intervene into the matter, he started beating me black and blue.”

“Though I suffered severe injuries on my body including serious impact on my left eye, the cops have only registered an NC offence against him,” added Monty.

When Nagpur Today spoke to Kotwali Police, the officials verified the medical reports which indicate just minor injuries, to which cops said, “Are only enough to register an NC offence.”

“The victim is demanding us to register a cognisable offence. However, we have conducted medical examination and the reports indicate no major external injuries on Monty,” informed Kotwali Police.

On approaching Bunty Shelke, the Congress leader asserted that, “Monty is a habitual drunkard and often creates ruckus in the area. On Tuesday night, I was just extending my help to him, as an elder brother and was making him understand the adverse effect of spoiling a healthy neighborhood. However, the allegations are nothing but a political conspiracy,” the Congress corporator stressed.

