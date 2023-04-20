Video: Khandelwal Jewellers encroached public property, broke foothpath, alleged Dharampeth

Nagpur: Residents of Dharampeth from Second Capital of the State are up in arms against Khandelwal Jewellers for allegedly encroaching upon public property and making it impossible for people to move around the area.

According to residents, the jeweler has extended his premises by 5 feet on either side of his land, which has led to the encroachment of public property. Moreover, he has broken all the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) built footpaths and removed the pavers, and installed no parking signboards everywhere!

The situation has made it difficult for people to move around or park their vehicles in the area. In addition, to encroach further, the jeweler has planted trees and grass on the footpath outside his possession, which is making the situation worse.

Despite repeated complaints from the citizens, the NMC has turned a blind eye to the matter. The residents of the area have urged the NMC to take strict action against the jeweler and remove the encroachments immediately.

According to locals, they have been facing this problem for a long time, but the NMC seems to be least bothered about it. It is high time that NMC take action against such encroachments and ensure that public property is not taken over by individuals for their personal gains, they said.

