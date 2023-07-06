Video: Kapil Nagar Police rescue Nagpur man in distressed; provide counselling, family support

Nagpur: In a heartwarming incident, the Kapil Nagar police station here, sprang into action after receiving information about a resident, Uday Rangari, who had been contemplating suicide for the past few days. Prompt and proactive measures taken by the police ensured the individual’s safety and well-being.

According to police sources, Rangari had been struggling with thoughts of self-harm, prompting him to leave his home. Concerned individuals notified the police, who wasted no time in responding to the distressing situation.

Kapil Nagar police swiftly took Uday Rangari into custody for further investigation and to prevent any immediate harm. Recognizing the critical need for emotional support, the police station offered him counseling services, prioritizing his mental well-being during this difficult time.

The authorities at the police station, understanding the importance of family support, also ensured that Rangari’s relatives were informed and involved in the process. By engaging his family members, the police aimed to create a support network that would contribute to Uday’s recovery and assist in addressing the underlying issues that led to his distress.

