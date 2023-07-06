Video: Beltarodi cops arrest 65-year-old rtd man for forcibly harassing minor girls in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a commendable act of swift action, the Beltarodi Police in Second Capital of the State have apprehended an individual who forcefully stopped a minor girl riding her bicycle, forcibly made her sit in his vehicle, and subjected her to harassment.

The timely response by cops led to the arrest of the accused, identified as Pandurang Dandekar, a 65-year-old retired employee.

According to the authorities, Dandekar used to intercept minor girls while they were cycling, forcibly made them sit in his vehicle, and subjected her to harassment.

Recognizing the seriousness of the offense, the Beltarodi Police wasted no time in registering a case against Dandekar. The investigation is now underway to gather all necessary evidence and uncover any potential motives behind the accused’s actions.

