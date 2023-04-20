Video: J P Heights wall collapsed due to heavy rain leaves man dead; wife, child trapped under debris

The rescue team has safely extracted the woman and her child.

Nagpur: The wall of J P Heights near Gondwana Square collapsed on Thursday night following a sudden and incessant spell of rains. One person has been reported dead, while a woman and a small child were trapped under the debris.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Yadav. Ashok’s wife Jyoti and son Aman has been rushed to Mayo Hospital.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station. The authorities immediately responded to the emergency, and the fire and emergency teams, along with the police, are on the spot, conducting a rescue operation.

The rescue team has safely extracted the woman and her child.

More details awaited..

