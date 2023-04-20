J P Heights wall collapsed due to heavy rain leaves mom-son dead in Nagpur

Nagpur: The wall of J P Heights near Gondwana Square collapsed on Thursday night following a sudden and incessant spell of rains. One mother-son duo was reportedly dead in the incident.

The deceased has been identified Jyoti Ashok Yadav and her son Aman.

Advertisement

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station. The authorities immediately responded to the emergency, and the fire and emergency teams, along with the police, conducted a rescue operation.

The rescue team has extracted the woman and her son, the duo was rushed to Mayo Hospital but they succumbed to their injuries.

More details awaited..

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement