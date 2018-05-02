    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 1st, 2021

    Video: IT Park leopard preys on pig near Maharajbagh

    Nagpur: The leopard that was spotted three days ago in Gayatri Nagar area near IT Park has now reportedly reached near Maharajbagh. Pig was found death near Maharajbagh on tuesday morning and is believed to be attacked by the leopard.The team of forest department reached immediately at the spot. Accompanied by a team from the Transit Treatment Centre. Search in on to catch the leopard.

    On Monday afternoon, a woman worker saw the leopard sitting on wall near the bridge on Maharajbag premises. A team of forest department immediately reached the spot to catch it, but the leopard could not be found.

    The officials have set up 4 traps in Maharajbag and in nearby areas to catch the leopard.

    More details awaited

