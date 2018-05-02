In Pic Lockdown relaxation in Nagpur: Heavy rush in markets

Nagpur: A large number of people thronged shops and markets to purchase essential goods after days of tough lockdown in Nagpur on Monday. The district administration had announced relaxation from June 1 till June 15.

People were seen gathering at the markets, shops and roadsides buying vegetables, fruits and groceries. Among them many people was seen who never bothered to follow the Covid norms like social distancing.

Though the Nagpur police personnel were stationed at several areas, trying to stop the unnecessary movement of vehicles and were seen implementing rules.