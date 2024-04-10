Video: Iron rods protrude from Mangalwari Flyover in Nagpur; instead of repair, clothes were put in!

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident from the Second Capital of the State, cloths were used to cover iron rods that were protruding from the Mangalwari Flyover, instead of conducting repair work. The incident has sparked sensation online, with the administration busy in the election process, seemingly waiting for any unfortunate incident to occur first before taking action.

Iron rods protruding from the Mangalwari Flyover, connecting Sadar to Kadbi Chowk, are posing a threat to motorists from the Second Capital of the State, particularly at night. Drivers, both during the day and at night, are at risk of being pierced by the iron rods. Despite no repair efforts being conducted, cloths were instead placed inside the holes to block the visibility of the iron bars in Nagpur.

While the issue of road accidents, especially on flyovers in Nagpur, spreads like wildfire, the apathy of the Administration is only adding to this stern problem. Despite several complaints from locals about the issue of potholes on roads, the flyover still can’t wake the babus from their deep slumber. Perhaps, all are waiting for a mishap!

Watch Video Here: