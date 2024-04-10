Dawoodi Bohra community in Nagpur marks Eid ul-Fitr with joyous celebrations, service

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Dawoodi Bohra community in Nagpur embraced the spirit of Eid ul-Fitr on Tuesday, commemorating the culmination of Ramadan with fervent prayers, joyful gatherings, and deep reflections on the significance of this sacred occasion. Amidst the jubilant festivities, the community emphasized the values of unity, service, and adherence to the teachings of their esteemed spiritual leader, His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin (TUS).

The streets of Nagpur were adorned with vibrant decorations as members of the Dawoodi Bohra community came together to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr. Joyous gatherings were held in mosques and community centres, where families and friends exchanged warm greetings and shared festive meals. The atmosphere reverberated with the sounds of prayers and expressions of gratitude for the blessings received during the holy month of Ramadan.

Central to the celebrations was the emphasis on unity and service within the Dawoodi Bohra community. Members reiterated the importance of standing united in times of joy and adversity, fostering bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood that transcend differences. Additionally, the community reaffirmed its dedication to serving humanity, undertaking various charitable initiatives to support the less fortunate and uplift the marginalized.

The highlight of this Ramadan was a programme organised for kids. The programme was presided by His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin (TUS), wherein he emphasised spiritual growth, community service, and the importance of upholding the values of compassion and generosity. The programme was beamed across all mosques in the country and abroad where community members were in attendance.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, the Dawoodi Bohra community were inspired by His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin (TUS) to deepen their connection to faith, strengthen familial bonds, and extend a helping hand to those in need. Here in Nagpur, Janab Zainuddinbhai Khambati led prayers throughout the holy month in Shanti Nagar, guiding individuals in their spiritual journey and fostering a sense of unity and devotion among worshippers.

Moreover, various committees under the umbrella of Dawoodi Bohra community, including Dana Committee, Shabab, Tolaba, Faiz-ul-Maiwaidil-Burhaniyah Committee, and Jamaat members have tirelessly served throughout the month, organising charitable initiatives, community events, and offering support to those in need.

Also the community members in the city offered Eid Khutba Namaz at Badri Masjid, Itwari, Burhani Masjid, Sadar. The namaz at Badri Masjid was presided by Amil Sahab Shaikh Shabbirbhai Saifee wherein 2,500 members attended the event. At Burhani Masjid, the namaz was presided by Shaikh Najmuddinbhai Fidvi, and 1,000 community members attended the Sada.