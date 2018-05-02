Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Feb 24th, 2020

    Video: Inaction in Plasto fraud case puts question mark on Nagpur EOW’s role

    Nagpur: Despite the series of allegations of alleged fraud charges against the directors of Plasto – city based renowned plastic tank manufactures – the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Nagpur Police seem to have turned blind eye towards the agony of ex-founder’s kin. Left with no options, the family of former director and founder Madanmohan Agrawal is running pillar to post for justice.

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ankush, son of Madanmohan Agrawal, has accused his aunt Urmila Rameshchndra Agrawal, her sons Vaibhav, Vishal, Nilesh and granddaughter Shreya of defrauding not his father Madanmohan alone but mother Rajanidevi and grandmother Yenubai. Ankush has alleged that the accused reportedly sold the shares of his mother Rajanidevi, who was promoter at the firm. Similarly, they also tricked his grandmother, he claimed.

    The accused had reportedly opened the bank accounts of Ankush’s father Madanmohan using forged documents at Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Bank (NNSB) without their knowledge and later used those accounts for illegal transactions worth crores of rupees.

    “The accused had easy access and indulged in illicit transfers and withdrawals. Such dubious transactions without involvement of any bank’s officials is next to impossible. Despite this, one can see through the glass, the police officials probing the matter didn’t even bother to interrogate the bank officials. We have even reported the matter to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) but in vain,” the son of former Plasto founder said.

    When contacted, Shweta Khedekar, DCP (EOW) informed that the probe into the matter is in process and the vital information about the case cannot be made public at this juncture.

