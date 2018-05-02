Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Jun 22nd, 2020

    Video: Hooligans on rampage in Panchpaoli, ransack 35 vehicles

    Nagpur: A gang of 20-25 hooligans went berserk on Sunday night and damaged several vehicles under Pachpaoli police jurisdiction. Frightened by the incident, the residents approached police station, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

    On Sunday night, the gang of hooligans unleashed chaos while they smashed 30-35 vehicles parked in several areas under Panchpaoli police jurisdiction. Their violent act continued for half an hour, triggering terror and outrage among the residents.

    According to sources, the name of a local goon came to thefore in this connection. However, cops have registered a case and started the probe.

    Watch video here:

