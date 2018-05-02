Video: Hooligans on rampage in Panchpaoli, ransack 35 vehicles

Nagpur: A gang of 20-25 hooligans went berserk on Sunday night and damaged several vehicles under Pachpaoli police jurisdiction. Frightened by the incident, the residents approached police station, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

On Sunday night, the gang of hooligans unleashed chaos while they smashed 30-35 vehicles parked in several areas under Panchpaoli police jurisdiction. Their violent act continued for half an hour, triggering terror and outrage among the residents.

According to sources, the name of a local goon came to thefore in this connection. However, cops have registered a case and started the probe.

Watch video here:

